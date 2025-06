Uncommon bonds: Tracking abductions of Ukrainian children

A separate, Democrat-only letter sent to Rubio recently claimed that $8 million was set aside for the now-shuttered State Department bureau that oversaw the Yale-led initiative at the end of 2024 — during the Biden administration. They asked for that money to be distributed to the program.

Ukraine has said that roughly 20,000 children have been taken by Russia. In an interview, Nathaniel Raymond, the Yale lab’s executive director, told Semafor that their research suggests there are some 35,000 children in Russian custody across 116 locations; the group needs the funding to confirm that number, he added.

“If we go down, the main tactical support for the government of Ukraine to identify the names, locations and the number of children that have been abducted goes away,” Raymond said.

The lawmakers have not received a formal response from the State Department to their letter, two congressional aides told Semafor. Doggett has also asked to speak with Rubio, an aide said, but hasn’t received a response.

A State Department official told Semafor that the funding for the program was paused as part of the administration’s foreign assistance review and later terminated, but didn’t offer an explanation of the reasoning.

“Funding was provided for a short period following the termination decision to the Conflict Observatory implementers to ensure the proper transfer of data to the appropriate authorities. It is part of the standard closeout procedures for terminated programs,” the official added.

The Yale lab’s work tracking the Ukrainian abductions will cease on July 1 absent more funding, Raymond said.

The program has made headlines since March, when The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration was terminating it. Pete Marocco, who at the time was in charge of gutting USAID, reportedly held up the $13 million spent on the program as an example of government waste during a private meeting.

Days later, the Trump administration reinstated the program under pressure from lawmakers, but only temporarily — to allow the data to be transferred to Europol.