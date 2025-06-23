Uncommon bonds: Tracking abductions of Ukrainian children

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is pushing to restore funding for the program, called the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab’s Conflict Observatory, in order to allow it to complete its work.

The group is led by Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, and includes Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Joe Wilson, R-S.C. They wrote to Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this month urging him to keep funding flowing to the Conflict Observatory until the “modest amount” they’ve requested through the congressional appropriations process for the program can become law.

AD

While the Conflict Observatory’s data was transferred to Europol earlier this year, the lawmakers argue that the Yale program is the only way to maintain accurate information on the kidnapped children who have yet to be returned to Ukraine.

“There are no two ways about this: The Russian Federation is abducting children and trafficking them to other families in Russia,” Bacon told Semafor in a statement. “We cannot sit by as Vladimir Putin acts like a ruthless dictator and steals children to try and build up Mother Russia.”

“Mothers, fathers, grandparents, and siblings in Ukraine are crying out for their family members, and I cannot imagine the devastation they are feeling, as they have no idea where the children are,” he added.

AD

Doggett called it a “real save-the-children moment, adding that “abandoning these children to Russia would abandon core American values.”