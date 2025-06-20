Trump to make Iran war decision in ‘next two weeks’

US President Donald Trump said he would allow for two weeks of diplomacy before deciding whether to strike Iran.

Washington and Tehran are in contact, the White House said Thursday, signaling possible negotiations: The US’ Middle East envoy and Iran’s foreign minister have spoken several times in the last week in a bid to find a diplomatic off-ramp, Reuters reported.

The US wants Iran to end uranium enrichment, which Tehran rejects — but the Islamic Republic has reportedly offered flexibility on its nuclear position if Washington pressures Israel to stop the strikes. Israel warned Thursday it would step up its assault after Iran struck an Israeli hospital complex.