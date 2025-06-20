Is journalism bad for The New York Times’ business? with CEO Meredith Kopit Levien

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

The New York Times has weathered incredible changes in the media industry throughout its 174 years – and it’s managed to stay on top through the recent shift to digital, topping podcast charts and becoming a daily app for games and cooking.

This week, live from the Cannes Lions festival, Ben and Max are joined by CEO Meredith Kopit Levien to talk about how she keeps the company relevant, where journalism fits into the business, and how they’re navigating challenges like Trump and AI. They also ask her about acquiring The Athletic and Wordle, and what the Times might buy next.

