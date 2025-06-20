Latin America sees data center boom

Latin America is building a vast number of data centers as it seeks to leverage its abundant land, water, and energy resources amid soaring AI investment.

The Inter-American Development Bank forecasts data center investments in the region will double by 2029 relative to last year’s level, potentially boosting stagnating economic growth. Investors have also plowed billions into Latin America’s solar energy development, with “industrial sunbelt” countries including Brazil and Mexico now making up 59% of the world’s pipeline of global clean industrial projects, the Financial Times reported.

A Chilean minister told Bloomberg that Latin America could “change a pattern where earthshaking technological developments always take place in the US or Europe.”