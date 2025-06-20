Israel warns Hezbollah against entering Iran war

Israel warned Hezbollah against entering its war with Iran, as fears grow that the conflict may engulf the rest of the Middle East.

The fighting has so far been largely contained, but the Lebanese group — once a powerful Iranian proxy whose leadership and capabilities have been hammered by Israel in recent months — could draw Lebanon and others into the war: Hezbollah’s leader said it will “act as we see fit,” prompting Israel’s defense minister to warn it against involvement.

The group is one of several Iran-backed organizations severely weakened by Israeli attacks over the past year, and now faces a quandary, a Carnegie expert noted: “Fight someone else’s war or… prioritize its own political survival.”