Iran meets Europe foreign ministers in diplomatic push

Iran’s foreign minister is set to meet with European counterparts today after the US opened a diplomatic window for ending the Israel-Iran war.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France and other European nations would offer Tehran a diplomatic solution to end its war with Israel, AFP reported.

One week after its attacks began, Israel is still pounding its adversary, albeit less heavily than in recent days. The White House framed President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will take up to two weeks to decide whether to join Israel’s offensive as a last-ditch push for a diplomacy.

Yet as The New York Times noted, the pause “opens a host of new military and covert options,” potentially lulling Tehran into a false sense of security.