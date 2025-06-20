Global trade war set to resume

The global trade war looked set to resume, with little sign of resolution over Washington’s disputes ahead of the expiry of a 90-day tariff reprieve.

Canada unveiled new restrictions on steel imports Thursday and warned of increased duties on American metals, Japan failed to reach an agreement with the US on lowering levies, and US President Donald Trump complained that European Union negotiators had yet to offer “a fair deal,” despite the EU’s trade chief insisting the two sides were “making progress” ahead of a July 9 deadline.

Speaking with Politico, the chair of Trump’s council of economic advisers acknowledged that policy was “still not settled,” which the outlet described as “intellectually honest, but not entirely reassuring.”