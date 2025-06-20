Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

US judge orders release of pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

Jun 20, 2025, 3:27pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
DHS police officers stand guard as protesters take part in a rally organized by Jewish activists against the detention by ICE agents of Palestinian activist and Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil in New York City.
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

A US federal judge on Friday ordered the release of former Columbia University graduate student and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who has been detained for three months in a Louisiana immigration facility while the government pursued his deportation.

US District Judge Michael Farbiarz said that “there is at least something” to Khalil’s contention that he is being punished for his activism, which would be “unconstitutional.” Earlier, Farbiarz ruled that Khalil, a legal permanent resident, could not be deported on the government’s determination that his presence is harmful to US foreign policy.

Khalil’s high-profile detention came amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian activists, and he may still be deported on the basis of paperwork errors in his citizenship application.

Brendan Ruberry
AD
AD
US judge orders release of pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil | Semafor