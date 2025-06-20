Big Tech turns to nuclear to power AI ambitions

Nvidia has backed Bill Gates’ nuclear energy firm TerraPower, as Big Tech increasingly looks to reactors to supply electricity to the data centers powering artificial intelligence.

Gates launched TerraPower in 2006 to develop small modular reactors and is building its first in Wyoming, a 345-megawatt plant capable of powering about 300,000 homes.

The chipmaking giant’s $650 million investment follows Gates’ own Microsoft as well as Meta, Google, and Amazon in investing in nuclear power, with smaller reactors likely to be key.

