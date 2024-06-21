Will the Jan. 6 prisoner movement make it to the Republican National Convention stage?

Donald Trump has loudly touted his support for the hundreds of Jan. 6 participants who’ve faced charges, convictions, and imprisonment all year. Now they’re ready for their close-up at the Republican convention — but there’s no indication that it’s coming.

The Republican National Committee and Trump campaign aides are keeping their cards close to the vest on any convention decisions. (An RNC official, when asked about possible plans surrounding Jan. 6 and the convention, said in a statement that “speculation on programming and speakers is just that.”) But a lawyer who’s been a key connector between Jan. 6 defendants and Trump’s campaign says he’s seen no indication planners are interested in taking up offers to have a speaker representing the cause be featured at the upcoming event.

“I made a few inquiries about that, but it didn’t really go nowhere,” said Joseph McBride, who told Semafor back in March that he hoped the movement would have a convention presence. “I don’t think you have any real interest of anybody outside of the immediate circle at the top.”

McBride suggested that activism around Jan. 6 “makes a lot of these people uncomfortable,” but that the RNC risked ceding ground to their critics to define the movement.

“It’s unfortunate, but there’s a lot of weak people, spineless people in that group,” he said. “What can you do?”