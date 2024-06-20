Putin arrives in Vietnam in bid to flex Russia’s power amid isolation campaign

Vietnam’s ‘bamboo diplomacy’ means Hanoi is unlikely to choose a side

Sources: Geopolitical Intelligence Services , Financial Times

Vietnam has hosted Putin, Xi Jinping, and Joe Biden in the past year, as Hanoi seeks to avoid picking a side despite growing geopolitical tensions. Nguyen Pho Truong, the most senior political figure in Vietnam, has described the approach “bamboo diplomacy,” citing the need to be “firm but flexible.” The policy also means that Hanoi is unlikely to announce any major deals with Russia any time soon, even if it has so far avoided condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Vietnam will be wise enough to make sure that the visit will not harm its relation with US and western partners,” an expert told the Financial Times.