US prioritizes air-defense systems for Ukraine, halts shipments for some allies

South Korea may feel the delay most

Sources: The Wall Street Journal , DefenseNews

White House spokesperson John Kirby declined to specify which countries would have their shipments of missiles delayed as a result of the US’ decision, beyond that it would not impact Taiwan. “We’ll do the best we can to minimize their delay as much as possible,” Kirby said. Citing a congressional source, The Wall Street Journal reported that South Korea and the United Arab Emirates had contracts to buy interceptors and will likely be affected by the prioritization of Ukraine. Interceptors are becoming increasingly important for South Korea as the North builds up its rocket arsenal; Seoul has recently completed its own long-range air defense system, and is now developing a more advanced version, DefenseNews reported.

— Morgan Chalfant contributed to this report.