The Supreme Court saved a Trump tax. A Biden wealth tax might not be so lucky.

The case, Moore v. United States, dealt with the one-time “repatriation tax” on foreign earnings held overseas by American companies that Republicans used to raise hundreds of billions of dollars as part of their 2017 tax reforms. The plaintiffs were a Washington couple, Charles and Kathleen Moore, who got a $15,000 tax bill thanks to their part-ownership of a friend’s firm that sold farm equipment in India, even though the business hadn’t distributed any of its cash profits back to investors.

The Moores claimed the tax was unconstitutional, arguing that under the 16th Amendment, the IRS only has the power to touch income that has been “realized” by taxpayers, such as when investors receive a dividend or sell off stock.

If the court had agreed, it would have legally foreclosed several ideas Democrats have put forward in recent years to tax the riches of billionaires, including a Biden administration proposal to tax unrealized capital gains of anyone with a net worth over $100 million or the more straightforward wealth tax championed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Experts had worried that the Moores’ argument could unravel other longstanding pieces of US tax law, too, with former House Speaker Paul Ryan at one point suggesting that if the court ruled in their favor, it would have to toss about “a third of the tax code.”

Ultimately, the court batted down the suit, ruling that the income in question had been realized when the company earned it, and, for legal purposes, the government was allowed to attribute those profits to shareholders or partners in the business. Two conservative Justices, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, dissented.

In his opinion for the majority, Justice Brett Kavanaugh emphasized that plaintiffs had failed to show how the repatriation tax was different from other pieces of tax law dealing with issues like partnerships and foreign profits, where income is attributed back to individuals on paper. The “Moores’ argument, taken to its logical conclusion, could render vast swaths of the Internal Revenue Code unconstitutional,” he wrote, adding that the “constitution does not require that fiscal calamity.”

But the majority skirted the bigger question of whether Congress has the power to tax unrealized income, with Kavanaugh stressing in a footnote that his analysis did not address “the distinct issues that would be raised” if the government tried to impose a levy on wealth or assets that have gone up in value.

On those questions, the court’s majority appeared much more fractured. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, one of the court’s liberals, wrote in a concurrence that the constitution did not require income to be realized before it could be taxed; but Amy Coney Barrett and Samuel Alito, two of the court’s conservatives, wrote in their own concurrence that it did.