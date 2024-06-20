Iran’s nuclear program may be expanding dramatically

The West isn’t calling Iran’s bluff

Sources: The Washington Post , The Washington Institute , The Wall Street Journal

Tehran is effectively weaponizing the ambiguity around whether it has reached the threshold for nuclear weapons as “both a deterrent and a bargaining chip” that could strengthen the regime’s hand should it ever return to sit at a negotiating table, an expert told The Washington Post. Iran may, of course, not actually cross the threshold, but the relatively muted response to IAEA warnings may have boosted Tehran’s confidence and the West could take a stronger position, the managing director of The Washington Institute argued. US President Joe Biden might be trying to avoid the issue until after November, but he risks having to explain to Americans “how Iran came to build a bomb on [his] watch,” The Wall Street Journal wrote in an editorial.