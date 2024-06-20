Inside one tech giant, workers rebel against return-to-office order

Home workers may be more productive — but not always in a good way

Sources: Journal of Occupational Health , The Guardian

Bosses’ concerns about remote workers not being productive may be unfounded: They tend to work longer hours, often without breaks, as well as evenings and weekends, and are less likely to take time off sick, according to a review of nearly 2,000 academic papers investigating remote work. But there may still be a problem of presenteeism among remote workers — workers seemingly showing up but not engaging — which may increase the risk of burnout and ultimately reduce productivity, the review authors noted. Hybrid work may offer a more positive arrangement; 86% of hybrid workers reported feeling less burned out than when they worked only in office, according to The Guardian.