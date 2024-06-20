EU announces new sanctions on Russia, targeting gas for the first time

Only a quarter of Russia’s EU gas profits may be hit

Source: Politico

The new rules could cut Russia’s energy income by hundreds of millions of dollars, Politico reported, by forcing it to use longer, costlier routes to get its oil and gas to market. But the outlet noted the sanctions won’t affect the bulk of the country’s gas exports to the EU because the rules only ban transfers of the fuel in European ports. And while only 5% of European gas consumption in 2023 came from Russia, Moscow still made about $8.6 billion from exports to the bloc. The new restrictions will likely only affect around a quarter of that sum, the outlet added.