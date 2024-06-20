Dell staff reject return-to-office push

Almost half of Dell’s US workforce rejected the firm’s return-to-office push despite being told they would be ineligible for promotion if they worked from home.

In February, the tech giant told staff to classify themselves as either hybrid or remote workers: Hybrid staff would have to come into the office roughly three days a week, while remote workers would no longer be able to change roles or move up the ranks.

But months later, staff have largely rejected the move.

One told Business Insider that remote working gave them time for hobbies, friends, and family, and “the more time I have to spend in the office, the less time, money, and personal space I have for all of that.”