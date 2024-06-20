rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Updated Jun 20, 2024, 11:10am EDT
businessNorth America

Dell staff reject return-to-office push

PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Almost half of Dell’s US workforce rejected the firm’s return-to-office push despite being told they would be ineligible for promotion if they worked from home.

In February, the tech giant told staff to classify themselves as either hybrid or remote workers: Hybrid staff would have to come into the office roughly three days a week, while remote workers would no longer be able to change roles or move up the ranks.

But months later, staff have largely rejected the move.

AD

One told Business Insider that remote working gave them time for hobbies, friends, and family, and “the more time I have to spend in the office, the less time, money, and personal space I have for all of that.”

Semafor Logo
AD