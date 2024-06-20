Can tiny-home mortgages fix California’s housing crisis?

A startup that spun out of Airbnb to manufacture tiny homes at a factory in Mexico is launching a mortgage product it hopes will relieve California’s housing crisis.

Samara, which raised $41 million in 2023, is now getting into the financing business. It will start offering a mortgage that lets homeowners take equity out of their primary house to install backyard units, technically called accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.

The company is providing a financing and logistics shortcut for what is perhaps the central policy challenge facing both political parties: A housing crisis that is concentrated in cities like San Francisco and New York but driving unhappiness around the country.

AD

It’s taking advantage of the momentum of the “Yes in My Backyard” (YIMBY) movement, which last year won a change to California law overruling bans on infill. Along with a good financing deal, it could — if widely adopted — offer a way to increase density in some neighborhoods, whether neighbors and local politicians like it or not.

“This is literally people saying, yes, I want this, in my backyard,” said Samara’s CEO, Mike McNamara, who launched the company alongside Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia. “The politics around this debate have shifted.”

It’s not just housing policy at Samara’s back. The company is seizing on two financial trends: Rising prices that have left homeowners sitting on a gold mine of equity in their houses, and Wall Street’s insatiable appetite for newfangled loans.

AD

The average homeowner has $300,000 of equity in their house, up from $182,000 before the pandemic, according to CoreLogic. Samara’s offering mimics a second mortgage, but is cheaper, with rates starting around 6.5%. And because about half of its customers already use their ADUs as a rental, there’s an income stream that investors can underwrite.

Samara declined to name its financing partners. Its CFO, Chris Wasley, said it will work with banks, investment funds, and securitization channels. (Financing mortgages on its own balance sheet would be a strange use of very expensive venture money.)