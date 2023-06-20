Trump says he will try to unilaterally cut government spending if elected president

Donald Trump is vowing to upend the decades-old law limiting the ability of presidents to unilaterally withhold federal spending if he is elected to another term, setting up a potential constitutional clash with profound implications for the budget and basic workings of American government.

In a video reviewed by Semafor ahead of its release, Trump says he will attempt to bring a court challenge to overturn the Impoundment Control Act — a 1974 law that governs the process presidents must use to either delay outright cancel pots of government spending. In the video, Trump promises that he will “order every federal agency to begin identifying large chunks of their budgets that can be saved through efficiencies and waste reduction using Impoundment” on day one of his presidency, effectively claiming the right to slash the federal budget at will.

“When I return to the White House, I will do everything I can to challenge the Impoundment Control Act in court, and if necessary, get Congress to overturn it," says in the video. “We will overturn it."