Nasdaq restarts on-the-ground hunt for precious China data

Nasdaq executives plan to visit China this year to restart data partnership talks with companies there about access to economic data desperately sought by Western investors trying to get a window into the world’s second-largest economy, and one of its most secretive.

China is a puzzle for outsiders. Officials there are cutting interest rates at a time when every other big economy is raising them, trying to jumpstart slower growth. COVID-19 shutdowns made data even harder to obtain, and a crackdown on information-sharing with the West has further dimmed lines of sight and left investors looking for clues.

Data about, for example, how many Nikes or Teslas are being sold there before those companies announce earnings can be a major edge, similar to the insights that email receipts, credit-card data, and foot-traffic tracking provide about American shoppers’ habits.

Nasdaq was on the way to getting a hold of that kind of information in 2019, when company officials traveled to the mainland to meet with Chinese firms in different sectors to discuss obtaining data feeds for Nasdaq clients, according to Bill Dague, who oversees Nasdaq’s data offerings and was in the meetings.

Then the pandemic hit and potential Chinese partners went silent, Dague said.