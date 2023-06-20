Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking

Tate has been under investigation for human trafficking since at least April 2022 when Romanian authorities raided his home and detained him for a few hours before releasing him.

DIICOT, the Romanian agency investigating the case, alleges Tate and the other defendants used a “loverboy method” to lure women to the county with the promise of a relationship, only to then exploit the women into making pornagraphic material.

The group was subsequently detained for 30 days in December, though not formally charged. The presiding judge extended their detention three times while prosecutors continued their investigation, with the suspects losing their appeal each time.

However, a Bucharest court in March ruled in favor of their appeal to be transferred from jail to house arrest. Romanian law stipulates that suspects in a crime can be detained for a period of no more than 180 days before charges must be filed.

The 36-year-old former kickboxer had been previously banned from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for his misogynistic, anti-gay, and violent comments, including telling his followers how to hit women, blaming sexual assault survivors for their abuse, and saying that women "belong at home."

He became a prominent figure among American right-wing circles after his appearances on Infowars and links to far-right figures.

Before his arrest, Tate was in Romania running a seminar-like camp for men which he promoted as a way to boost masculinity and personal wealth.