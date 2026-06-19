US-Iran peace deal already in doubt

The US-Iran peace deal was cast into doubt mere hours after it was signed, with talks between Washington and Tehran called off and Israel maintaining its offensive in Lebanon.

The interim truce required Israel to cease military operations, but overnight strikes on southern Lebanon killed at least 18 people while a far-right Israeli minister said “all of Lebanon must burn” after Hezbollah attacks left four soldiers dead. Israel has fumed over the US-Iran deal, arguing it offered too many concessions to the Islamic Republic.

Despite a 60-day deadline to hammer out details of the truce, Washington and Tehran said further negotiations would be postponed indefinitely. “A fragile deal is already on thin ice,” a leading geopolitics expert warned.