Trump extends TikTok ban deadline for a third time

Jun 19, 2025, 3:45pm EDT
US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House.
Ken Cedeno/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Thursday extended the deadline for a TikTok ban by another 90 days, giving the app its third reprieve this year.

Under a law passed last year, a US ban was set to take effect the day before Trump took office if TikTok’s Chinese parent company didn’t sell the platform; despite the government’s previous national security concerns, Trump has recently hailed the app as a potent way to reach young voters.

TikTok’s fate has since become entangled in US-China trade talks, though there appears to be little political appetite to force a sale or shut it down. “The president has essentially nullified a law because he doesn’t like it,” a law professor said.

J.D. Capelouto
