Trump not planning any agriculture carveouts from his deportation policies

President Donald Trump is not planning imminent carveouts for the agriculture industry as his aides push ahead with more immigration raids at worksites, two administration officials told Semafor.

After the president sparked confusion with a Truth Social post last week that promised to “protect our farmers” from losing workers to his deportation policies, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement directed agents to pause most “enforcement investigations/operations on agriculture … restaurants and operating hotels.”

But days later, the administration reversed course. And on Thursday, Trump border czar Tom Homan said worksite raids in those industries would continue “on a prioritized basis.”

One senior administration official told Semafor that the original guidance pausing the raids came about as a result of internal confusion over Trump’s Truth Social post. That, combined with the intense focus on protests against ICE raids in Los Angeles, prompted an overcorrection as officials tried to figure out what the official guidance was, the official said.

“To my knowledge, there’s nothing being prepped” at the moment to formally safeguard farms, or the other industries initially given relief from raids, the senior administration official said.

A second administration official and a third person familiar with the situation offered similar comments, though all cautioned that Trump’s policies can change quickly. The first official suggested more specific policies for immigration raids could be a future priority after Trump’s tax and spending bill passes Congress.

The second official suggested Trump was never referring to immigration carveouts for specific industries when he said “changes are coming” in his post last week. Trump, this official noted, has long talked on the campaign trail about lowering the economic burden on farmers through new trade deals and deregulation.

Still, the president did seem to be weighing more help for agriculture — during a news conference shortly after his original post about farmers, Trump said that they’re “being hurt badly” by his deportation policies.

Their workers are “not citizens, but they’ve turned out to be, you know, great,” Trump said. “And we’re going to have to do something about that. We can’t take farmers and take all their people and send them back because they don’t have maybe what they’re supposed to have, maybe not.”