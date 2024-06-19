Nvidia overtakes Microsoft to become world’s most valuable company

Fears of a dot-com like bubble are unfounded, some analysts say

Sources: The Wall Street Journal , Citywire

Investment companies like UBS and BlackRock have dismissed concerns that the AI market is going to see a dot-com like bubble, Citywire reported. “We don’t see an AI bubble, and the profitability of mega-cap tech companies stands in contrast to the unprofitable companies driving the dot-com bubble,” a BlackRock official said in a note Tuesday. One investor told The Wall Street Journal that the differences between the AI and dot-com boom are in the speed of change, the market size, and “the stage when the most valuable company was reached.”