Extreme heat and humidity poses danger for athletes at Paris Olympics

Climate change affects athletes even before the games

Sources: BBC World Service , The Guardian

While athletes training for the Olympics use heat labs to factor in high temperatures and humidity, it’s harder for team sports participants and those training for knock-out competitions scheduled throughout the day to prepare for such circumstances, the BBC’s sports correspondent said. Athletes from countries most vulnerable to climate change are also impacted: Rugby players can no longer train on the beaches of Namatakula, Fiji, due to severe erosion; Kenyan athletes can only train in the evenings or very early mornings to escape the heat; and Pakistan’s sports fields took several months to recover from devastating floods, a sport and climate change expert wrote in The Guardian.