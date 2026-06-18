US warns Israel against disrupting deal with Iran

Vice President JD Vance warned Israel against disrupting the US-Iran peace deal Thursday, rebuking the US ally’s “freakout,” as it telegraphed further military action in Lebanon.

President Donald Trump is the “only head of state in the entire ​world who is sympathetic” to Israel, Vance said, calling for the Israelis “to respect this peace process.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly furious over the agreement and has suggested Israel isn’t bound by it. Despite the pact requiring Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon, Netanyahu has doubled down on military operations there, publishing a map showing expanded Israeli troop operations.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Netanyahu’s actions in Lebanon, and on Wednesday, referred to Israel as the “very small partner” in their relationship.