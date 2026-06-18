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US-Iran truce sparks frustration in Israel

Jun 18, 2026, 7:33am EDT
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Netanyahu.
Ronen Zvulun/Reutes

The US-Iran truce sparked frustration in Israel, potentially upending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reelection bid and fracturing the country’s ties with Washington.

Israeli media condemned the deal Washington signed with Tehran as “a catastrophic capitulation” and “a betrayal.” With parliamentary elections due by October, Netanyahu’s party has scrapped plans to highlight close ties to US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the Israeli prime minister, while speculation the US leader would visit Israel has dissipated. As one Netanyahu ally told The New Yorker, the Israeli leader “has never been in shock like now. Not with Obama. No one has caused a shock like Trump.”

A chart showing prediction market odds for next Israeli PM.
Prashant Rao
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