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Ukraine hits Moscow with its biggest drone strike yet

Jun 18, 2026, 7:04pm EDT
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Smoke plumes from a drone strike
Social media via Reuters

Ukraine launched its largest drone attack of the war on Moscow Thursday, damaging the Russian capital’s main oil refinery and showering its neighborhoods in “black rain.”

The attack’s value is both symbolic and economic, bringing the reality of war home to ordinary Russians through widespread disruption and heaping pressure on the production capacity that powers Moscow’s war efforts.

Kyiv’s new drone warfare strategy, described as “logistics lockdown,” has brought about a “new phase in the conflict,” The New York Times reported, powered by millions of upgraded mid-range drones capable of targeting refineries and unarmored transports behind the frontlines. Russia’s fuel output is falling, DW noted, and shortages now affect “practically the entire country.”

Brendan Ruberry
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