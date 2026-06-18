Exclusive / Republicans concerned about Iran deal

Republicans are sharply divided over the memorandum of understanding with Iran that President Donald Trump’s administration shared on Wednesday.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., called it a “lousy deal,” and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he’s “concerned about” the agreement: “I’ve heard it described as an intermission, unfortunately leaving Iran with the capability to rebuild its arsenal and continue enriching uranium.”

His Texas colleague, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, is warning against the agreement too, telling Semafor “it’s fair to say” he’s not a fan.

Not everyone agrees: Some framed the agreement as better than ground troops. That “would be terrible, so this is better,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said the deal is recognizing “reality and oftentimes that’s not fun to do. … Trump loves winning, but he hates losing worse, and the Iranians ought to take that into consideration.”