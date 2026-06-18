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JPMorgan restricts Anthropic in Hong Kong

Jun 18, 2026, 7:21pm EDT
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JPMorgan chase office exterior
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

JPMorgan Chase reportedly cut off its Hong Kong employees’ access to Anthropic’s AI models, faced with pressure from both the US government and Anthropic itself.

The White House, citing national security concerns, blocked all foreign nationals from using Anthropic’s most advanced models — leading the company to shut public access down altogether. Anthropic, meanwhile, has barred all its products from use in mainland China, fearing that Chinese AI firms could train their own models on its output in so-called “distillation attacks.”

The bank’s decision, which follows Goldman Sachs similarly restricting Anthropic use, “represents a threat to Hong Kong’s revival as an international financial centre” given AI models’ growing adoption, particularly in coding, the Financial Times reported.

Tom Chivers
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