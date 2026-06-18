How Gulf airlines are luring passengers back despite regional uncertainty

Emirates and Etihad have started offering insurance to travelers, in an effort to lure them back at a time when governments around the world still advise against non-essential travel to the region. International travel advisories invalidate most ordinary policies, leaving the UAE and neighboring countries effectively uninsurable for tourists. Emirates’ new policy covers conflict-related medical costs, flight cancellations, and delays — and, unusually, is not restricted by government travel advice. Etihad is also handing inbound visitors free medical cover from July to December.

It is a different take to the discounts and upgrades usually employed by airlines trying to revive ticket sales; Emirates President Tim Clark said the strategy was based on “incentives other than price.” Both UAE airlines are nearing their prewar capacity levels and still expanding, launching around 15 new routes this year, including Calgary, Helsinki, and Zanzibar. With their networks all but restored, they are counting on peace of mind to win back wary tourists and carry the recovery over the line.