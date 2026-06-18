Banks opine on new capital rules

Thursday is the last day for banks to weigh in on US regulators’ latest proposal to overhaul capital requirements, which is poised to deliver one of banks’ top priorities by allowing them to keep less cash on hand, following more than a decade of debate.

Previous attempts to implement the international banking reforms known as Basel III, crafted in response to the Great Recession, have stalled amid industry opposition.

While progressives warn the most recent language could leave the financial system vulnerable, banks are largely satisfied.

Still, trade associations will ask regulators to further eliminate overlap between the new rules and two separate sets of capital requirements that are imposed on systemically important banks and as part of the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test.

They’ve also flagged provisions they say would make it more difficult for banks to issue credit cards and mortgage loans.