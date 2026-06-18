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Apple to raise prices as memory chip costs surge

Jun 18, 2026, 7:38am EDT
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Abdul Saboor/Reuters

Apple said it would increase prices on some of its products in response to the surging cost of memory chips, which analysts predict could rise even further in coming months.

The rapid rollout of AI infrastructure has sent demand for semiconductors soaring, with the cost of memory rising around 90% between the last quarter of 2025 and the first of this year, dealing a “double whammy” to firms as consumer purchasing power cools, an analyst at Counterpoint Research said.

Though global manufacturers have vowed increases in production, experts say the shortfall will continue, with Goldman Sachs predicting undersupply will extend through 2028. “Obviously, more capacity is needed,” Apple CEO Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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