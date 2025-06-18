Events Email Briefings
Fed holds US interest rates steady, cites ‘uncertain’ environment

Jun 18, 2025, 3:54pm EDT
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attends a press conference following the issuance of the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement on interest rate policy in Washington, DC.
Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady Wednesday for the fourth straight meeting, while cutting the outlook for the country’s economy.

The Fed forecast 1.4% GDP annual growth, down from its earlier estimate of 1.7%, and raised its inflation prediction.

The decision underscored the central bank’s “wait-and-see” posture; Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the words “uncertain” and “uncertainty” more than 15 times in his press conference.

While recent inflation readings have been muted, Powell noted that more price increases are expected as a result of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, and the summer will be critical to determine the path forward. Trump renewed criticism of Powell, calling him “stupid” for not cutting rates.

J.D. Capelouto
