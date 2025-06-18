Pioneering German abstract artist gets overdue moment in spotlight

A new exhibition at Paris’ Musee d’Art Moderne casts light on the pioneering German abstractionist Gabriele Münter.

Münter was the student and partner of fellow Der Blaue Reiter movement co-founder Wassily Kandinsky, and was often unfairly minimized as such.

Münter’s first-ever France retrospective aims to rectify that by highlighting her own profound influence: In particular, a linocut series of a maid at her Paris boarding house serves as a “distant precursor” to Andy Warhol’s silkscreens.

Ironically, Münter’s contributions were further overshadowed later on by a large trove of Kandinsky works she saved from destruction by the Nazis — “it is now high time to set that record straight,” Le Monde wrote.