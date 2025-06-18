Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Nippon Steel closes $14 billion takeover of US Steel

Jun 18, 2025, 10:39am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A drone view shows Gary Works, the largest integrated steel mill in the U.S., which is operated by U.S. Steel, in Gary, Indiana, U.S., December 12, 2024.
Vincent Alban/File Photo/Reuters

Nippon Steel closed a $14.1 billion takeover of US Steel on Wednesday, in a deal that grants the Trump administration an unusual degree of power over the corporation after an 18-month push to finalize the purchase.

The deal will transform Japan’s Nippon into the world’s second largest steelmaker, and give the company production facilities in the US that will help it avoid President Donald Trump’s 50% steel tariffs.

As part of the deal, the US government has been given a “golden share” that will allow it to veto any decisions to reduce production or staffing levels.

Although Washington had traditionally criticized golden share agreements, an analyst told the Financial Times that the Trump administration may embrace the tool “to drive outcomes consistent with its ‘America First’ investment policy.”

Mathias Hammer
AD
AD
Nippon Steel closes $14 billion takeover of US Steel | Semafor