Israeli forces kill Palestinians at aid station

Israeli forces killed at least 51 Palestinians at an aid station in Gaza, according to witnesses.

Shootings at aid distribution sites in the enclave happen almost daily, but this may have been the deadliest: A local journalist said two missiles and a tank shell landed in the crowd.

Since May, the private, US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has been the only source of food aid in the strip, and every day thousands of Palestinians crowd the four sites with “no apparent control,” the BBC reported; Israel claims the new system is necessary because Hamas was stealing aid from UN-run programs, but critics say the foundation is enabling Israeli government plans to push Palestinians into a smaller region of Gaza.