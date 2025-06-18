Iran’s supreme leader says nation ‘will never surrender’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that his country “will never surrender,” after six days of aerial war with Israel that has the US eyeing its own strikes.

The US will face “irreparable damage” if it intervenes militarily, Khamenei warned in a televised address. It came a day after US President Donald Trump demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” warning that US patience with Tehran was “wearing thin.”

The exchange of threats between the two countries came as the US appeared increasingly receptive to joining Israel’s attacks on Iran, given the Jewish state’s early successes.

Crucially, the US is the only country to possess the powerful weapons known as a “bunker-busters,” capable of destroying Iran’s deeply buried nuclear facilities, as well as the warplanes to carry them.