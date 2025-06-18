India and Canada restore diplomatic ties after two-year rift

India and Canada agreed to reset their diplomatic relations at the G7 summit, after two years of strained ties over Ottawa’s accusations that New Delhi was involved in the 2022 assassination of a Canadian Sikh activist in British Columbia.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the two countries had agreed to reinstate their top diplomats and renew visa services, which had been stalled since 2023, describing his meeting with Indian leader Narendra Modi as “a necessary first step.”

The two countries “have followed a pragmatic script” toward mending the relationship after India’s fallout with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a former Indian high commissioner to Canada told The Hindustan Times: They have “pressed the reset button… allowing robust economic ties to drive the political ones.”