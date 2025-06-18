France’s most-watched TV channel TF1 signs Netflix deal

France’s most-watched TV channel TF1 signed a deal with Netflix to allow the streaming giant to show its broadcasts, including soap operas and major sporting events.

Broadcast TV has been losing market share for years: In the US, streaming viewership surpassed network and cable in May for the first time. Analysis showed that streaming sites — including free services such as YouTube and Roku — accounted for 44.8% of all TV usage, compared with 44.5% for linear broadcasts.

Traditional broadcasters worldwide are racing to try and shore up their position: “Linear TV is [in] secular decline,” TF1’s CEO told the Financial Times, and partnering with Netflix could “reach unparalleled audiences and unlock new reach for advertisers.”