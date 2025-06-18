France urges Israel, Iran to negotiate as strikes escalate

France’s leadership is preparing a proposal for a negotiated settlement between Israel and Iran, with French President Emmanuel Macron expressing growing concern that Israel may be targeting non-military and nuclear sites for strikes.

The Élysée’s announcement comes as Washington appeared closer to joining Israel’s attacks on Iran’s military and nuclear facilities, although US President Donald Trump has declined to say whether he would take military action.

Yet while Washington and the European Union have diverged on certain aspects of foreign policy in recent months, Macron’s push for talks also stands somewhat in contrast to other European leaders: Germany’s new chancellor and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have come out staunchly in favor of Israel’s assault, with the German leader saying Israel is “doing the dirty work” on behalf of the West by weakening Iran.