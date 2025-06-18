California governor Gavin Newsom seeks AI guardrails

Artificial intelligence could cause “irreversible harms” without proper safeguards, a report commissioned by the governor of California warned.

Silicon Valley makes California ground zero for the AI regulation debate: US Republicans have proposed banning states from regulating the technology for 10 years.

Governor Gavin Newsom said that President Donald Trump was “dismantling laws protecting public safety,” as the report said AI’s contribution to “chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear” risks has grown.

AI leaders themselves, including Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, have called for regulation requiring transparency over safety policies, and Flagship’s Tom Chivers argued in UnHerd that it is as “appropriate to be scared” of AI development now as it was of the evolution of atomic physics in the 1930s.