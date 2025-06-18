Bid to protect lawmakers’ data gains momentum

Long-stalled legislation that would allow lawmakers to remove their personal data from the internet is again gathering speed on the Hill after two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot at their homes.

On Tuesday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., “raised” her proposal on the topic with GOP Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, which the pair tried to attach to defense legislation in 2023, on Tuesday during senators’ briefing on the shootings, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told Semafor.

“I believe we have growing support,” Klobuchar told reporters later.

Her comments come after House Republicans floated the same idea this weekend. “We do need to look at doing something like that,” Rep. Barry Loudermilk, who was targeted in two separate shootings, told Semafor.

Court documents unsealed this week allege that the suspect in the Minnesota shootings left a notebook in his car listing almost a dozen “internet-based people search engines.”





