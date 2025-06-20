Battleground poll shows tax cuts bill’s political challenges

Tillis has sounded generally supportive of the bill in recent days and a vast majority of Republican voters in his state support the legislation, according to the Data for Progress survey of 916 likely voters in North Carolina in early June commissioned by Families Over Billionaires. But independents don’t like it so far, and even Republicans surveyed narrowly see the bill’s tax policies as not beneficial to their family.

Still, some of the bill’s provisions are wildly popular, particularly increasing the child tax credit and removing taxes on tips and overtime pay — a big Trump priority. On the other hand, cuts to Medicaid, the bill’s deficit impacts, and extending tax cuts for high earners are not popular, according to the survey.

Republicans are working to shore up some of the bill’s potential effects on rural hospitals before presenting finalized text as soon as next week. Tillis said he believes in the end the bill will be a “net plus and I’ll stand by it.”

“The Democrats are going to poll when they think the numbers are going to be in their favor. We do the same thing. So, don’t begrudge them for doing that. But at the end of the day, they’re polling on interim inputs. We got a lot of work to do to get the bill right,” he said.