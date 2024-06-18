Thailand becomes first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage

Women and LGBTQ+ activists face digital surveillance

Source: Amnesty International

Despite its image as a LGBTQ+ haven in Asia, campaigners say Thailand still has a long way to go to tackle discrimination. A report by Amnesty International in May found that women and LGBTQ+ activists face unlawful digital surveillance at the hands of both state and non-state actors, creating a chilling effect where victims self-censor and sometimes disengage from human rights work altogether. Amnesty said the Thai government had failed to meet its human rights responsibilities under international law. “The reality is that women and LGBTI activists in the country continue to face severe gender-based violence facilitated by digital technology,” a researcher at the organization said.