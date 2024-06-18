Mexico’s judiciary system may be about to get a radical overhaul

Prospect of constitutional reform has rocked markets

Sources: Reuters , Bloomberg , FXStreet

The Mexican peso had its biggest drop since the pandemic after Sheinbaum’s election, partly due to investor concern over her proposed slate of constitutional reforms, Bloomberg wrote. The peso lost almost 10% of its pre-election value in the two weeks after the vote, but appeared to plateau as Sheinbaum tried to reassure investors that the country’s economy is “healthy and strong,” FXStreet noted. But the tension has not dissipated. “The market was hoping that she would distance herself from President López Obrador,” an economist told Bloomberg. Investors have also worried that the new Mexican Congress, which comes into power in September, will push through laws before Sheinbaum assumes her role in October.