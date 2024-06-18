Maryland governor pardons thousands of marijuana convictions

Donald Trump may be ‘boxed into a corner’ on marijuana

Sources: Gallup , BBC , The Bulwark

About 70% of Americans support legalizing marijuana to some extent, according to a Gallup poll from October 2023 — but Republican voters are among demographic groups most sharply split on the issue. And the presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has so far been reluctant to take a side, the BBC’s Washington correspondent noted. Trump might not be able to hold out for much longer, though, and could instead find himself “boxed into a corner,” a writer at The Bulwark argued: While the slice of Trump’s base that is older and more conservative is largely opposed to legalization, younger voters and those he hopes to bring on side in this election cycle are broadly in favor.