NATO head warns China over Russia support

China should face consequences for supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the head of NATO argued. Jens Stoltenberg told the BBC that Beijing was “trying to get it both ways,” maintaining friendly relations with European nations while backing Moscow’s war effort, and that there was an “ongoing conversation” about sanctions. China shares dual-use technologies which “are key for Russia to build missiles, weapons they use against Ukraine.” Stoltenberg’s stint as NATO leader ends this year: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is “cautiously optimistic” about replacing him after holding talks with his Russia-friendly Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, offering Budapest an opt-out of NATO activity supporting Ukraine in return for approving his appointment.