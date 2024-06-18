Biden immigration order offers protection for undocumented spouses of US citizens, Dreamers

Biden wants to thread the needle on immigration ahead of election

Sources: Brookings Institute , Gallup , Equis Research

Immigration could “determine the next President of the United States,” an expert wrote for the Brookings Institute, a US policy think tank. Biden’s executive order is an attempt to win over Latino voters with “an easy straightforward fix that most Americans think happens already,” Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York told CNN, while also attempting to satisfy the 41% of Americans who want less immigration. Policies centered on keeping families together could help persuade and mobilize Latinos, according to a survey of these voters by Equis Research. But Biden has more to do to shore up approval for his broader border policy — a June poll found 64% of voters disapproved of the President’s handling of immigration, the biggest margin since 2021.